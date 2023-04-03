Oil soars more than $5 per barrel

Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability.

Brent crude hit the highest in nearly a month at the open, trading at $84.95 a barrel by 0039 GMT, up $5.06, or 6.3%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude touched its highest since late January and was at $80.47 a barrel, up $4.80, or 6.3%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday.