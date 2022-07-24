Orange and MasMovil sign $19b merger deal in Spain

The Commission's response will also reveal whether it is willing to favour a market structure with fewer operators and potentially higher investments on infrastructure -- as lobbied for by industry -- or if it will stick to a consumer-centric stance marked by fierce competition and low prices.

The merger in Spain is based on an enterprise value of 18.6 billion euros ($19 billion), the companies said in the statement, including 10.9 billion for MasMovil and 7.8 billion for Orange Spain.

The merged entity would generate more than 7.3 billion euros in annual revenue and more than 2.2 billion euros of annual core operating profits, they said.

The combined joint venture will be controlled equally by Orange and MasMovil. A 6.6 billion-euro debt package will finance the transaction.

It will include a 4.2 billion euro upstream payment to Orange, to make up