    বাংলা

    Bangladesh traders seek to raise sugar prices again

    They are already selling the sweetener at higher than government-fixed prices

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 June 2023, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 03:13 PM

    Traders are selling sugar at higher rates than the government-fixed prices and they want another hike now.

    Loose sugar is sold at Tk 135 a kg and packaged sugar at Tk 140-150 in Dhaka’s markets, although the commerce ministry set the prices at Tk 120 and Tk 125 a month ago.

    The Sugar Refiners Association has now sent a proposal to the Tariff Commission, seeking to raise the price of loose sugar to Tk 140 and packaged sugar to Tk 150, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said after a meeting on controlling prices on Sunday.

    He defended the sales of sugar at higher than the government-fixed prices, saying it is difficult to keep the market stable when the global market experiences volatility.

    Tapan said the millers of Bangladesh agreed to the prices fixed a month ago, but could not implement the new rates due to a rise in prices on the international market.

    Even the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh could not bring sugar through international tender due to the global price rise, according to him.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh raises sugar prices by Tk 16 per kg
    Sugar prices up Tk 16 per kg: official
    Sugar is being sold at a much higher rate than specified by the government in the open market
    Decision to import onion alarms traders in Bangladesh. Will it push prices down?
    Will import decision help onion prices cool down?
    Merchants say suppliers are seeking help to sell their products as quickly as possible before a possible fall in prices
    The mystery of soaring sugar prices in Bangladesh that can’t be cracked (apparently!)
    Sugar prices soared again. Reason: unknown
    The government only a month ago set the prices of sugar right in the middle of Ramadan, but refiners are proposing to re-adjust it once again
    Bangladesh to purchase sugar at Tk 83 per kg from a US supplier
    Bangladesh to buy sugar at Tk 83 per kg from a US supplier
    The government raised the sugar price by Tk 16 per kg but it is being sold at a much higher rate in the open market

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan