Xiaomi's slow shift in India to premium smartphones helps Samsung steal its crown

According to Counterpoint, the market share of the sub-$120 phones in India fell to 26% in 2022 from 41% two years ago. And premium phones - priced above 30,000 ($360) - saw their share double to 11% in the same period.

Xiaomi and Samsung both count India as a key growth market, with smartphones their top selling electronic device. The Chinese company recorded total revenue of $4.8 billion in 2021-22 in India, while Samsung registered $10.3 billion in sales, of which $6.7 billion came from smartphones.

Xiaomi, though, is already facing heat in India due to the departures of at least five senior executives, and increased government scrutiny amid frosty relations with neighbouring China. The company has $674 million of its funds frozen by the country's financial crime agency for alleged illegal remittances to foreign entities, which Xiaomi denies.

A Reuters check on product listings on Xiaomi's website showed the mismatch between consumer needs and the products the company has been offering. Xiaomi showed six smartphones priced above $360, compared with Samsung's 16. Under $120, Samsung had seven models, while Xiaomi listed 39 - most of which were shown to be out-of-stock.

And premium phones accounted for only 0%-1% of Xiaomi's total India phone shipments in the last two years, when Samsung's higher-end phones more than doubled their share to 13%, Counterpoint data showed.

But Xiaomi, which has acknowledged it introduced "too many" models in the past, is revamping its product line-up to focus on premium smartphones.

It launched in January the Redmi Note 12 whose top-end variant is priced above 30,000 rupees, and more recently the Xiaomi 13 Pro at 79,999 rupees ($970) - its highest priced phone in India. The strategic shift seems to have paid immediate dividends, with the Redmi Note 12 clocking sales of $61 million within two weeks of its launch.

"We have laid out a streamlined and cleaner portfolio with a focused approach to building expertise in the premium segment, and the launch of our latest flagship, Xiaomi 13 Pro, is a step in that direction," said its India President Muralikrishnan B.

"We understand that we have a long way to go in this journey, and therefore are bringing in much stronger products."