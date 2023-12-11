Bosch expects to cut 1,500 jobs by 2025 at two German sites

Bosch said it was trying to achieve this via moving staff to other departments, early retirement or voluntary redundancy agreements, adding the group was in talks with the works council over specifics.

"We are facing significantly greater challenges than expected at the beginning of the year ... Even if we want to maintain our employment level as best as possible with new products and a wide range of training measures, we will have to adjust this to the order situation in some areas," Bosch said.

Bosch confirmed that the company would refrain from compulsory redundancies at its German mobility locations until the end of 2027.