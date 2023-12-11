    বাংলা

    Bosch expects to cut 1,500 jobs by 2025 at two German sites

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 02:45 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 02:45 AM

    Automotive supplier Bosch needs to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two of its German sites by 2025 to adapt staffing levels to changing demand and technologies in the auto sector, the company said on Sunday.

    The workforce reductions were first reported by weekly industry newspaper Automobilwoche.

    "Like other companies, we have to adjust the level of employment to the order situation, structural changes in the drive sector and the market penetration of future technologies," a spokesperson for Bosch said in e-mailed comments.

    "We see a need to adjust up to 1,500 personnel capacities in the areas of development, administration and sales in the Drives division at the Feuerbach and Schwieberdingen sites by the end of 2025."

    Bosch said it was trying to achieve this via moving staff to other departments, early retirement or voluntary redundancy agreements, adding the group was in talks with the works council over specifics.

    "We are facing significantly greater challenges than expected at the beginning of the year ... Even if we want to maintain our employment level as best as possible with new products and a wide range of training measures, we will have to adjust this to the order situation in some areas," Bosch said.

    Bosch confirmed that the company would refrain from compulsory redundancies at its German mobility locations until the end of 2027.

