Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand

Sugar prices in India have climbed more than 6% in two weeks and are likely to rise further as production is set to fall and demand from bulk consumers to strengthen during the peak summer season, industry officials told Reuters.

Higher local prices will improve the margins of sugar makers such as Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugars, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Dwarikesh Sugar, helping them make cane payments on time to farmers, dealers said.

But the price rise could add fuel to elevated food inflation and discourage New Delhi from allowing additional sugar exports, supporting global prices SBc1, LSUc1 which are already trading near multi-year highs.