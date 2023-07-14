Italy's luxury groups set aside rivalries to keep it local

In this spirit, Prada and fellow Italian fashion brand Ermenegildo Zegna in June acquired a minority stake in knitwear company Luigi Fedeli e Figlio, based in Monza, just north of Milan.

The family-owned company, which has a focus on cashmere and jumpers, was founded in 1934 and is distributed in 13 own-brand boutiques and around 400 multi-brand stores worldwide.

Prada and Zegna had previously invested jointly in Filati Biagioli Modesto in 2021, acquiring a majority stake in one of their suppliers, specialised in the production of cashmere and other luxury yarns.

"We invested in Biagioli to relaunch a company that was in crisis, while for Fedeli it's a case of helping the company to grow," Patrizio Bertelli, leading shareholder and chairman of Prada Group, told Reuters.

Bertelli, 77, added that smaller Italian companies have in the last two decades had to juggle the handover from one generation of the family to the next with more complex issues such as expanding in new markets.

"Italian brands have wanted to go it alone for too long, and then suddenly they realise you can't always go it alone and you start to look around," he added.