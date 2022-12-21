Governor asks BASIC Bank to make a loan recovery plan

Bangladesh Bank has asked troubled BASIC Bank to make an action plan for the recovery of default loans and the funds that went out through lending irregularities.



Central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said on Wednesday that Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder sat with the chairman, the managing director and other top executives on Tuesday to discuss the condition of the state-owned bank.

After taking charge in July, Rouf announced steps for special supervision of the banks in trouble. In August, he said 10 “weak” banks were identified.