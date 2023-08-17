Target sees profit boost on fewer discounts

Target cut its full-year sales and profit expectations even as its quarterly profit exceeded Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from fewer discounts and better stocked store shelves.

The retailer's second-quarter sales, however, dropped 5%, partly due to the fallout of a backlash against its Pride merchandise in May.

Target was forced to remove some items from transgender designer Erik Carnell's Abprallen brand, citing an increase in customer-employee confrontations and incidents of Pride merchandise being thrown on the floor.