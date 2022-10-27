Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

It said banks appeared to be neglecting their duty of paying the bills, which caused disorder in foreign trade
Billionaire Elon Musk said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.
"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.
Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".