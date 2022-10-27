    বাংলা

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 02:01 AM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 02:01 AM

    Billionaire Elon Musk said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.

    "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.

    Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".

