Hiring, expansions: Indian businesses gear up for festive sales free of COVID curbs

Indian businesses gear up for festive sales free of COVID curbs

Indian companies are hiring thousands of temporary workers, expanding to smaller cities and launching new products as the country prepares to celebrate its peak festive season without COVID restrictions for the first time in three years.

Many people in the country of 1.4 billion decorate their homes and buy new clothes, cars, phones and other goods en masse around the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali between September and November. E-commerce majors Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart have already announced deeply discounted sales.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which says its 80 million small-and-medium-business members generate annual sales of more than $1.5 trillion, forecast sales this Diwali season will be at least 30% higher than last year.