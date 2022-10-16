India's largest private lender HDFC Bank reports profit up 20%

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20% rise in net profit in the September quarter of this financial year, buoyed by higher loan growth and rise in other income.

Net profit rose to 106.05 billion rupees, beating estimates. Analysts had expected a profit of 105.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, was at 210.21 billion rupees, a 18.9% jump.

Other income grew by 16.7% on the back of improvements in fees and commissions and improved foreign exchange and derivatives revenue.