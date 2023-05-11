Man Group picks all-female top team as CEO Ellis retires

Man Group will be led by two women for the first time in its history by the end of this year, after the London-listed hedge fund group said its long-standing CEO Luke Ellis will be succeeded by current president Robyn Grew.

Ellis, who first joined Man Group in 2010 and will retire in September, said in a statement on Thursday it was "the right time to pass the reins" and welcomed Grew's appointment.

Grew's appointment elevates her position as one of the most powerful women in fund management and means Man's top roles will both be held by women when Chairman John Cryan makes way for Anne Wade towards the end of 2023.