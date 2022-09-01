    বাংলা

    Russian McDonald's buyer to snap up another Western firm

    Govor, the owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia, offers up to $151 million to buy Finnish firm Huhtamaki's local business, documents show

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 10:48 AM

    The owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia has offered up to 151 million euros ($151 million) to buy Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki's local business, adding to his burgeoning empire, documents seen by Reuters showed.

    The deal by Siberian businessman Alexander Govor enhances his status as one of the major corporate winners to emerge from the sanctions-inflicted turmoil that followed Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

    Govor said he had paid a "symbolic" sum for McDonald's Corp restaurants in Russia when relaunching under a new brand, Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it", in June.

    He is set to buy Huhtamaki's Russian business using a loan from state lender Sberbank and a Cyprus-registered company, Espentina Limited, the documents showed and a source close to the deal said.

    Govor and Huhtamaki did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Govor and Yuri Kushnerov jointly own Espentina, Cyprus filings shared with Reuters show. The two men also hold equal stakes in an oil refinery in Russia's central Kemerov region.

    Kushnerov did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent through a company he owns.

    Govor plans to use funds obtained from dominant state lender Sberbank, which is under Western sanctions, for the transaction, a source close to the deal said. The funds will be diverted to Espentina via his solely-held Russian firm Club Hotel, the owner of McDonald's former restaurants.

    RELATED STORIES
    US officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China
    US orders Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China
    The move could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in China
    Consumer watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 215,000 for selling a train ticket twice
    Shohoz fined Tk 215,000 for selling a train ticket twice
    The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection imposed the fine on Shohoz, which oversees online train ticket sales, after a hearing
    Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes
    Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes
    The tech firms criticised the changes, saying they limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers
    Nagad greenlighted to apply for financial institution status
    Nagad can apply to become financial institution: BB
    The mobile financial service provider will now be given “conditions” that it must fulfill to become an NBFI, says central bank spokesperson

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher