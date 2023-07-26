Small businesses in US want a piece of Barbie's world

“Small businesses may look at the Barbie promotions and dream of that kind of budget and mass brand awareness,” said Brianne Fleming, an adjunct marketing instructor at University of Florida. “But there's still an opportunity ... while everyone is talking about Barbie."

As of Thursday, the hashtag Barbie had been used 14.1 million times on Instagram and had 50.5 billion views on TikTok, making it a prime target for small brands searching for more visibility online.

Anima Iris, an online retailer based in New York City that sells handmade purses, on Monday launched a 30% off sale for all its pink handbags with Instagram captions including “We’re all about that Barbie Life” and “Hi #barbie. What are you wearing to the #barbiemovie premiere?”

Once the firm saw the excitement around the Barbie movie, it wanted to jump on the opportunity, owner Wilglory Tanjong said. The firm's post, which features Tanjong using a voiceover from the Barbie movie, is one of the brand's most-viewed and most liked videos on TikTok.

Stoutridge, a New York-based vineyard and distillery with a weekly email newsletter, blasted out a “spur of the moment” Barbie-inspired hot pink cocktail recipe on Wednesday after only taking an hour to create the drink, said owner Kimberly Wagner. The cocktail, known as "The Barbie," is a mixture of Blue Curacao, grenadine syrup and club soda.