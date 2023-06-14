Over 10m sacrificial animals ready ahead of Eid-ul-Azha: minister

The supply of sacrificial animals has exceeded the demand ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, according to Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.

The demand for sacrificial animals stands at 10 million, while more than 12.5 million animals are available for the ritual, he said on Wednesday.

Last year, 12.1 million animals were prepared for the ritual sacrifice during Eid, and only 9.9 million were slaughtered.

This year, around 4.8 million cows and buffaloes, 7.6 million goats and sheep, and 2,581 other animals will be on sale.

“In the past, sacrificial animals were sold only in markets. Following the coronavirus pandemic, traders were allowed to sell sacrificial animals on the streets or even at their homes," said Karim.

"We kept this option open as sometimes the leaseholders of cattle markets create a false crisis to monopolise the business.”