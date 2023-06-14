    বাংলা

    Over 10m sacrificial animals ready ahead of Eid-ul-Azha: minister

    The supply of animals has exceeded the demand for Eid this year, SM Rezaul Karim said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 June 2023, 09:24 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 09:24 AM

    The supply of sacrificial animals has exceeded the demand ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, according to Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.

    The demand for sacrificial animals stands at 10 million, while more than 12.5 million animals are available for the ritual, he said on Wednesday.

    Last year, 12.1 million animals were prepared for the ritual sacrifice during Eid, and only 9.9 million were slaughtered.

    This year, around 4.8 million cows and buffaloes, 7.6 million goats and sheep, and 2,581 other animals will be on sale.

    “In the past, sacrificial animals were sold only in markets. Following the coronavirus pandemic, traders were allowed to sell sacrificial animals on the streets or even at their homes," said Karim.

    "We kept this option open as sometimes the leaseholders of cattle markets create a false crisis to monopolise the business.”

    Traders can sell sacrificial animals on the street or in the market without obstructions, according to the minister. "If anyone disturbs them, the law will take its course."

    The cabinet committee on law and order, however, decided against allowing animal markets to be set up on the streets.

    Asked about the matter, Karim explained that one can sell an animal on the go, but cannot set up a market on the streets.

    “The animals can be sold at any place. The traders can call 999 or the local administration if anyone prevents them from doing so. But, they must document the sale.”

    No dearth of sacrificial animals exists in the country, the minister said, adding that Bangladesh will be able to meet the demand with its local cattle supply and does not need to import.

    The government is taking strict measures to ensure that cattle are not brought in illegally from neighbouring India, according to him.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - 2021/22 UEFA Player and Coach of the Year Awards - Halic Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey - August 25, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema poses with the men's player of the year award and the men's coach of the year award winner Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti
    Benzema's Real exit 'surprise to everyone': Ancelotti
    Benzema scored over 350 goals for Real to sit second on the club's all-time scoring list behind Ronaldo
    Workers empty wheat sacks for sifting at a grain mill on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India likely to harvest record wheat crop in 2023 despite rains, hailstorms
    Earlier this year, torrential rains and hailstorms hit India's fertile northern, central and western plains, damaging ripening winter-planted crops including wheat and exposing farmers to losses
    Islami Andolan rejects Khulna, Barishal city polls results, pulls out of Sylhet, Rajshahi races
    Islami Andolan rejects Khulna, Barishal polls results
    Chief of the party claims candidate Fayjul was attacked twice in the day
    Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate 'punched' by during Barishal city polls
    Islami Andolan candidate 'punched' during Barishal polls
    Mufti Syed Faizul Karim was left with a bloody nose after an alleged attack by activists of the ruling party

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain