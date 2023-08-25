Moscow demands bigger discounts from foreign companies exiting Russia

A financial market source working with companies seeking to leave Russia said the commission was sending some deals back, saying the valuation should be 20-30% lower.

It is an "unpredictable black box", this person said.

Another person, who works on M&A transactions and with foreign companies, said deals exceeding $100 million were at particular risk of being denied.

This source said the latest change to prices is holding back sales and forcing companies to consider alternatives.

'UNFAVOURABLE TERMS'

Foreign companies concluded around 200 Russian asset sales between March 2022 and March 2023, the Russian central bank has reported, with about 20% worth more than $100 million.

In its biannual financial stability review, the central bank said foreign companies under pressure to leave Russia were doing so on "unfavourable" terms.

"Last year's exodus of foreigners is continuing, although there are slightly fewer deals," said Suren Gortsunyan, a partner and co-founder of law firm Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners (RGD), which has advised on eight successful deals and plans to file for approvals in another five to six.

"Regulatory constraints that have been building steadily make it harder to exit," Gortsunyan said.

The corporate exodus is a huge windfall for Russian entrepreneurs, as well as Western companies' rivals and former business partners, said Alexey Kupriyanov, director of Aspring Capital, which has advised on dozens of deals, including the expected sale of Veon's Vimpelcom to local management for $2.1 billion.