India proposes self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies

India has proposed a body for the online gaming industry to regulate itself as concerns rise over the addictiveness of games and as patchy state laws disrupt business, in draft amendments to its information technology rules published on Monday.

The proposal comes after a government panel recommended new rules to regulate a sector estimated to reach $7 billion by 2026, according to consultancy Redseer.

US investment firms Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital have in recent years backed Indian startups Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, popular for its fantasy cricket.

The calls for oversight of the industry comes amid growing fears that the proliferation of such games, particularly among young people, had led to addiction and financial losses, with some reported cases of suicide.