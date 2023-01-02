    বাংলা

    India proposes self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies

    The proposal comes after a government panel recommended new rules to regulate a sector estimated to reach $7 billion by 2026

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 02:45 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 02:45 PM

    India has proposed a body for the online gaming industry to regulate itself as concerns rise over the addictiveness of games and as patchy state laws disrupt business, in draft amendments to its information technology rules published on Monday.

    The proposal comes after a government panel recommended new rules to regulate a sector estimated to reach $7 billion by 2026, according to consultancy Redseer.

    US investment firms Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital have in recent years backed Indian startups Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, popular for its fantasy cricket.

    The calls for oversight of the industry comes amid growing fears that the proliferation of such games, particularly among young people, had led to addiction and financial losses, with some reported cases of suicide.

    Gaming companies would require government approval to register a self-regulation body, which would include a member nominated by the government - having background in public policy, public administration, law enforcement or public finance - and a member from the field of psychology, medicine or consumer education.

    "We believe this is a great first step for comprehensive regulation for online gaming and will hopefully reduce the state-wise regulatory fragmentation that was a big challenge for the industry," Roland Landers, the CEO of All India Gaming Federation, said.

    The draft amendments also propose that companies appoint a chief compliance officer to ensure conformity with law and verify user identity before an online account is created for them to play the games.

    RELATED STORIES
    Workers assemble a camper at the Knaus-Tabbert AG factory in Jandelsbrunn near Passau, Germany, Mar 16, 2021.
    Fading supply problems ease downturn in German manufacturing
    Price pressures also lifted somewhat with the improvement in material availability
    MV Songa Cheetah anchored at the Chattogram port jetty on Monday, Feb 07, 2022, was seen carrying 952 TEUs (each 20 feet long) of export load containers. Photo: Suman Babu
    Bangladesh Bank creates Tk 100bn fund to boost exports
    Under the revolving scheme, banks will provide loans from the Export Facilitation Pre-Finance Fund to exporters
    Apartment blocks are pictured in Beijing, China December 16, 2017.
    China home prices fall at faster pace
    The price fall reflects persistently weak demand amid rising COVID-19 cases despite a slew of support measures
    With preparations ongoing after inauguration, traders expect bigger crowds of buyers at DITF
    Traders expect bigger fair crowds
    They believe the crowds will be bigger this time because there are no coronavirus restrictions or widespread fears of infection

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher