Fashion jewellery sales lose shine ahead of Eid

For many Bangladeshi men, the first thing that pops into their minds when they hear the word jewellery is that it is female accessories made of gold. Little do they know that there is a large market for accessories not made of gold. And those were more popular than gold jewellery, especially among women, because of their unique design, colour and style choices -- and most importantly, affordability.

But the non-gold ornament market, which is known as the imitation or fashion jewellery market, has been hit hard by surging inflation and the restrictions on the imports of non-essential items and raw materials due to the dollar shortage and devaluation of the taka.

Prices of the fashion jewellery products available in the market have increased, as the industry is heavily reliant on imports, significantly reducing the number of buyers.