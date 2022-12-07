Elon Musk loses title of world's richest man to LVMH's Arnault: Forbes

Twitter owner and Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following his expensive bets to buy the social media firm and selling stocks of his electric-car company to fund the $44 billion deal.

Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company, and his family took the title with a personal wealth of $185.4 billion, according to Forbes.