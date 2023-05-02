Bangladesh regulator raises LPG prices 4.8% for May sales

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has raised the prices of liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking, by 4.8 percent to Tk 102.91 per kg for May sales.
BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin declared the new prices for May sales at a media briefing at the TCB building in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The prices of LPG, including VAT, have been fixed at Tk 102.91 per kg for May, compared with Tk 98.17 in the previous month.
Tuesday’s announcement reverses LPG prices which have been falling by 5.17 percent for two consecutive months.
This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, the kind most commonly used by households, will cost consumers Tk 1,235, a hike of Tk 57.
According to the BERC announcement, the propane and butane prices in May have been fixed at $555 based on Saudi Aramco’s prices. Accordingly, the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $555, compared with $548.50 in the previous month.
The price of private LPG supplied in liquid form through a reticulated system has been fixed at Tk 99.68 per kg, including VAT. The price was Tk 94.94 per kg in April.
The price of autogas, LPG used in vehicles, has been set at Tk 57.52 per litre, up from Tk 54.90 in April.