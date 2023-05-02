Bangladesh regulator raises LPG prices 4.8% for May sales

This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, the kind most commonly used by households, will cost consumers Tk 1,235, a hike of Tk 57.

According to the BERC announcement, the propane and butane prices in May have been fixed at $555 based on Saudi Aramco’s prices. Accordingly, the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $555, compared with $548.50 in the previous month.

The price of private LPG supplied in liquid form through a reticulated system has been fixed at Tk 99.68 per kg, including VAT. The price was Tk 94.94 per kg in April.

The price of autogas, LPG used in vehicles, has been set at Tk 57.52 per litre, up from Tk 54.90 in April.