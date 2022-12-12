British trade minister to launch new round of talks with India

British trade minister Kemi Badenoch will hold her first face-to-face meeting with her Indian counterpart on Monday in New Delhi in an effort to spark life into talks over a free trade agreement (FTA) between the countries.

The trip marks the first formal round of negotiations since July.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April set an ambitious target to agree on an FTA with India by Diwali in October. But Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July, and the deadline was missed.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is committed to getting a deal with India but won't sacrifice quality for speed, in a change of tone compared to Johnson.

An Indian government source told Reuters the intention was to close a deal by March. The source and another official, both of whom did not want to be named as the talks are private, said drug patents could also be discussed, but declined to provide details.

India's trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.