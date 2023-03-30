New York catches up with London to head City's global centres survey

London is no longer the clear leader among global financial centres after New York rose from second place to level peg with the British capital as more companies list in the United States, the City of London Corporation's said on Thursday.

The City, which administers London's financial district, said in its annual survey that benchmarks on the performance of global financial centres gave London an overall competitiveness score of 60, up from 59 in 2022, but New York increased its score to 60.

Singapore was third with 51, Frankfurt 46, Paris 43, and Tokyo 35.

The City said Britain continues to build on its long-standing strengths as the world's largest centre for international debt issuance, commercial (re)insurance, and foreign exchange trading, and the second largest asset management centre.

But the number of international company listings in London is falling, and few global firms are choosing to list there, the City said.