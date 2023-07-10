India and Bangladesh set to launch new era of rupee trade

India and Bangladesh are set to usher in a new era of trade through rupee on Tuesday, with the start of payments for exports and imports in the Indian currency through four banks – two from each country.

Letters of Credit or LCs can also be opened through rupee in these banks once the new system is launched at an event at a Dhaka hotel.

The banks are Sonali Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, the State Bank of India, and ICICI bank.