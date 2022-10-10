German companies look at offshore production as energy prices rocket

The company, established in Germany 143 years ago, has been looking into relocating some of its production out of Germany to cut costs and Ryder said the gas brake plan was still too vague to convince Rosenthal to reconsider its plans.

This week the German government is due to unveil details of the gas brake and other aspects of the relief package, which is due to run until spring 2024.

High labour and other costs in Germany have been driving many companies to relocate parts or all of their business to cheaper locations in emerging European economies and elsewhere or to think about doing so.

Lars Feld, an economic adviser to the German finance minister Christian Lindner, said the energy crisis - which has seen gas prices soar following a collapse in Russian gas supplies to Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine - was bringing those sorts of decisions to a head.

"Industry, thinking of moving, is now going to wait to see how the energy price brake works. It is an important psychological boost. But we will not be able to return to energy prices as they were before the (Ukraine) war," Feld said.

As manufacturers in Germany face energy bills of up to 10 times more than what they paid two years ago, one in five engineering firms saw the risk of relocating at least some of their business overseas, a survey by German union IG Metall showed last month.

High energy prices helped drive up consumer inflation in Germany to 10.9% in September, the highest level in more than a quarter of a century, which in turn is putting upward pressure on wages, adding to labour costs.