Musk tests limits of governance by having children with aide

Known more widely for his electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX, Musk is also the chief executive of Neuralink, a company with about 300 employees that is seeking to develop chips that connect the human brain directly to machines.

He and Shivon Zilis, one of his direct reports at the company, had twin babies last November, Insider reported on Jul 6, citing a confidential court filing.

Zilis, 36, has since told some of her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, 51, and conceived the children with him through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), according to five people familiar with the situation. Reuters could not establish the accuracy of Zilis’ account.

Zilis and spokespeople for Musk and Neuralink did not respond to requests for comment.

Relationships between supervisors and subordinates are frowned upon at companies and have cost some high-profile CEOs their jobs, as they violate most corporate policies and raise concerns about conflicts of interest, corporate governance experts said.