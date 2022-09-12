How reasonable is the eye-watering surge in drug prices?

Zerin Afrin, a private bank employee in Dhaka, has her parents living in a small town in the southern coastal region of Barguna. The family spend around Tk 12,000 every month on medicines because both of her parents are ill.

Zerin’s father was a government employee and retired only five years ago. With all his pensions spent mostly on food and other costs, it was difficult for him to pay for the drugs.

Zerin is feeling terrible because she cannot support her family financially yet while prices of medicines have gone up along with other products. Zerin’s family is one of the many struggling to buy medicines.

In Dhaka, customers appeared surprised, seeking answers from the shopkeepers. “A bottle of Napa syrup for babies costs Tk 35 now. How can the situation be so bad?” said a customer at Shifa Pharma in Farmgate.

“Sometimes the customers think that I'm lying. Then, I show them the MRP on the packet," said Shiplu, the pharmacy's shopkeeper.