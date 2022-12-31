Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008

The S&P 500 growth index has fallen about 30.1% this year, while the value index is down 7.4%, with investors preferring high dividend-yielding sectors with steady earnings such as energy.

Energy has recorded stellar annual gains of 59% as oil prices surged.

Ten of the 11 S&P sector indexes dropped on Friday, led by real estate and utilities.

"The housing market has really slowed down and the values of people's homes have declined off of the highs earlier this year," said J. Bryant Evans, investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois.

"That affects people's mind frame and actually affects their spending a little bit."

The focus has shifted to the 2023 corporate earnings outlook, with growing concerns about the likelihood of a recession.

Still, signs of US economic resilience have fueled worries that rates could remain higher, though easing inflationary pressures have raised hopes of dialed-down rate hikes.

Money market participants see 65% odds of a 25-basis-point hike in the Fed's February meeting, with rates expected to peak at 4.97% by mid-2023. FEDWATCH

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to 33,147.25; the S&P 500 lost 9.78 points, or 0.25%, at 3,839.50; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.61 points, or 0.11%, to 10,466.48.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.50 billion shares, compared with the 10.79 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 85 new highs and 134 new lows.