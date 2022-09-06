Consumer rights agency seeks to stop excessive profits by supershops in Dhaka

He added that the directorate is yet to take a decision as those responsible for the issue are yet to be determined.

“Suppliers point at supershop owners. Now [the owners] are saying suppliers write down the prices. I knew that [owners] will say such things. But it must be made clear as rights of the consumers are involved in this and they are ending up spending more money.”

Tuesday’s programme highlighted supershops making 18-22 percent more profit on eggs, 13-29 percent on rice, up to 28 percent on salt and also on sugar and hilsha fish, among other goods, at different levels.

Shafiquzzaman said these stores are selling Tk 82 per kg rice calling it “premium rice”, but those are sold at Tk 54-58 in the market.

“We have information that the Miniket rice they sell is prepared by trimming coarse ones. Consumers are being deceived there at every step. We have to work on these things.”

He said a tripartite meeting among producers, vendors and suppliers will be held next week.

Kazi Abdul Hannan, editor of Bhoktakantha, spoke about the government-specified mandates about trading food products. “There is no mention of vendors there. They are not licenced by the Department of Agricultural Extension or the commerce ministry.

“Those who are fixing the price are the mediators and the vendors do it for such chain stores. But who are they?”

Hannan added these stores are making “25-29 percent more profit to deliver the goods from vendors to consumers at the outlets”, and questioned whether the profit made from bringing products from producers to customers was “logical”.

“Is the state benefiting from this? This is a huge irregularity.”

Hannan also stressed that the rice farmers have “no link” to rice trade and the market is controlled by millers.

“Some of [the millers] hand rice over to packaging companies. We looked into 17 [rice trading] organisations and eight of them have ties to mills. The others buy rice from mills, package it themselves and sell it under their branding.”

“They have mills for the sake of having them as they don’t make up even 10 percent of the rice they market,” he said, pointing out that such companies book rice in advance and create a deficiency in the wholesale market.