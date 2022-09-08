    বাংলা

    Amazon takes down seatbelt alarm blockers in India as road safety risk scrutinise

    Road safety issues have been in the spotlight in India after business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Sept 2022, 11:10 AM
    Updated : 8 Sept 2022, 11:10 AM

    Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it has removed from its Indian marketplace listings of products that disable car seatbelt alarms, a day after the country's transport minister said he had asked the company to act against such devices.

    Road safety issues have been in the spotlight in India after business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend. Local media reported that Mistry wasn't wearing a seat belt, reigniting the road safety debate in the world's fourth-largest car market.

    In an interview on Wednesday, Nitin Gadkari said metal clips available on Amazon were inserted in seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm that typically keeps pinging when seatbelts are not in use while a car is being driven.

    In a statement on Thursday, Amazon said it takes strict action against sellers in case they are found to be selling any product in violation of Indian laws, "including listing of unsafe or non-compliant products."

    "The products in question are no longer available," Amazon said.

    Amazon's India website on Wednesday had several listings for small metal clips described as products that can "eliminate" seatbelt alarms across car variants and models.

    The devices were priced from as little as 249 rupees ($3.12), and one of the product pictures also showed how the seatbelt warning light indicator in a car turns off and the alarm stops when the clip is used.

    A search on the platform on Thursday showed several such products were no longer available for sale.

    Gadkari had said he was concerned as people were buying "clips from Amazon to evade wearing seatbelts".

    Vehicle accidents killed more than 150,000 people in India in 2021. The World Bank said last year that India had a death on its roads every four minutes.

    Gadkari also said India plans to make seatbelt alarms mandatory for rear seats, not only for the driver and front passenger seat, in an effort to halve road accidents and deaths by end-2024.

    India aims to finalise six-airbags rule by year-end to beef up road safety

    Former Tata Sons chair Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14
    Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14
    The tech giant said it was dedicating $450 million from its advanced manufacturing fund toward satellite infrastructure to support the feature
    Bangladesh Bank asks six more banks to explain extra profits from US dollar sales
    6 more banks to explain extra profits from dollar sales
    BB says the banks will find out the people involved in making excess profits
    Consumer rights agency to investigate retail prices of toiletries
    Govt agency to probe toiletries prices
    Officials of the DNCRP and other agencies will inspect factories of Unilever, Square and other companies amid price rises
    Labour shortages set up Malaysia for third year of palm oil losses
    Labour shortages set up Malaysia for palm oil losses
    Plantations across the Southeast Asian nation are facing their worst labour crisis since the industry began in 1917

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher