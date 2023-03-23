Dutch delegation visits Bangladesh to provide expertise on bolstering poultry sector

The programme is co-funded by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, while Larive International and LightCastle Partners are the coordinating partners of the consortium.

To ensure the transfer of knowledge and build capacity at the root level, trainers from Aeres International conducted a training session using a training of trainers (ToT) model for employees of Bangladeshi consortium partners in 2022.

This year, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms and Nourish Poultry participants attended a week-long training programme, taking part in sessions for regional grass-root level farmers in the presence of Helmich van Rees, a senior trainer from Aeres International.

Aeres provided online training on curriculum development and facilitation skills in February to improve the capacity of the participants, according to the press release.

During the visit, PoultryTechBangladesh facilitated a partnership between Nourish Poultry and Hatchery Ltd and Hendrix Genetics SASSO to trial coloured or traditional broiler breeds in Bangladesh.

The trial will start in May 2023, during which SASSO and Nourish will jointly showcase improved techniques for poultry farming, conducting research and trials with three SASSO breeds in Tangail.

The highlights of the business delegation impact tour included a visit to the City Group feed mill, one of the largest in South Asia, equipped with Van Aarsen equipment, which is one of the largest feed mills in South Asia.

They also visited the PoultryTechBangladesh Broiler Demonstration Farm, established in collaboration with Aftab Bahumukhi Farms Ltd in Dhaka’s Kishoreganj.

The tour concluded with a visit to the WPSA International Poultry Show and Seminar 2023.