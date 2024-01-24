Dhaka stocks trend down after two days of gains

By 12:30 pm, it stood at 6,245 points, marking a 33-point loss from the start of the day.



According to DSE data, out of the 393 company shares and mutual funds traded until then, 261 saw a decrease in price, 84 experienced a price increase, and 48 remained unchanged.



Despite the index's decline, trading volume remained robust, with the turnover totaling Tk 7.25 billion.



The recent removal of the floor price in two phases after a year and a half has led to an increase in the volume of shares traded. Investors are closely watching the index's movement amid heightened trading.



Continuing the previous day's momentum, the turnover at the DSE surpassed the Tk 10 billion mark on Monday.



While trading closed on a mixed note, more stocks ended the day in the red. Following the removal of the floor price from 23 companies on Monday, only 12 are now subject to the price curb.