Global investors tell Modi plans to pump in $4bn at risk due to gaming tax

Tiger Global, Peak XV and Steadview Capital are among 30 foreign and domestic investors asking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review a 28% gaming tax, saying the levy would adversely impact $4 billion in prospective investments, a letter showed.

India last week announced the tax on the funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers. Games such as fantasy cricket have become increasingly popular in recent years, but have also raised concerns about addiction among players.

The tax decision "has caused shock and dismay, (and) will substantially and meaningfully erode investor confidence in the backing of this or any other sunrise sector in the Indian tech ecosystem," said the letter, signed by the investors and seen by Reuters.