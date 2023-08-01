Uranium price ticks up after Niger coup, more gains expected

The price of uranium has risen only slightly since a military coup in Niger last week as mining operations have continued in the world's seventh largest producer of the radioactive metal, but a consultancy said prices may rise in coming weeks.

The spot price of uranium, widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer, crept up to $56.25 a pound on Monday from $56.15 a week earlier, market research firm and consultancy UxC said on Tuesday.

The price has doubled over the past three years, but is well down from a peak of $140 touched in 2007.