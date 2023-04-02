    বাংলা

    India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel

    The extension may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuel for re-exports to other countries

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2023, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 07:26 AM

    India has extended restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline, the government said in a notification, as New Delhi tries to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market.

    The government had imposed the curbs on gasoline and gasoil exports through Friday's end of the financial year.

    The extension may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuel for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

