Bangladesh raises fuel oil prices for June as taka slips against dollar

According to online portal Oil Price, crude prices have fallen in the international market to $83 per barrel from $88 on an average in a month

Although fuel oil prices have fallen in the international market, the government has increased the rates in Bangladesh for June because of the taka’s devaluation against the dollar.

The new rates will become effective on Friday midnight, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said on Thursday night.

Diesel and kerosene prices have been raised by Tk 0.75 to Tk 107.75 per litre, petrol by Tk 2.50 to Tk 127 and octane by Tk 2.50 to Tk 131.

The prices also increased for May by up to Tk 2.50 per litre. Diesel and kerosene prices were raised by Tk 1 to Tk 107 a litre, and petrol and octane by Tk 2.50 to Tk 124.50 and Tk 128.50, respectively.

The latest notice said the government had to readjust the rates as the dollar has become pricier.

The exchange rate of the dollar has recently soared to Tk 117 from Tk 110, but it is not clear how much the rise affected Bangladesh’s imports of fuel oil.

India is selling diesel at Rs 90.76, or Tk 125.7, per litre and petrol at Rs 103.94, or Tk 143.96

Bangladesh has been readjusting fuel oil prices every month in an automated system based on the international market since March.

The prices have been increasing after slight falls in the first two months.