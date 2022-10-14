In the story, bdnews24.com dove deep into the causes of the rising costs of eggs

Kazi Farms has issued a rejoinder to bdnews24.com’s story diving deep into the causes of the rising costs of eggs and how several actors have been responsible for steamrolling consumers with the price tags.
The story, titled “Exclusive: Farmers, marketers, corporate entities - the unholy trinity in cahoots gouging egg prices. Again” was published on Oct 7, 2022.
The bdnews24.com correspondent has stood by the report.
Kazi Farms said in the rejoinder:
Your report contained a number of inaccuracies to which we must respond and request you to publish in your respected online news portal,
You reported:
“A QUESTIONABLE AUCTION SYSTEM
Enter large corporate entities that took over major egg market shares in the last few years and the trends have changed significantly. Now distributors organise auctions of eggs, especially from large farms, online and companies like Kazi Farms, Paragon, Peoples Group and Diamond started controlling the bidding by flexing their financial muscle.”
Please note that Kazi Farms' share of the egg market is only about 3%. It is impossible for any company with only 3% market share to control the bidding or price of any commodity.
You reported:
"The so-called bidding process is so bizarre that during a hearing at Bangladesh Competition Commission last month, the omission's chairperson Md. Mofizul Islam termed the process ‘weird’.”
Please note that Kazi Farms' egg bidding process is a standard "price discovery auction", which is an internationally accepted means of selling agricultural products all over the world. Because the supply and demand of agricultural products varies from day to day, no one knows the price of any agricultural commodity beforehand, and so no one can set the price unilaterally. For example, the Global Dairy Trade auctions of New Zealand milk happens once every two weeks in a process very similar to our egg auctions. Kazi Farms pioneered selling eggs through transparent SMS auctions based on the Global Dairy Trade process in Bangladesh. So it may well be that some people consider our egg auction process unfamiliar and "weird". That does not mean that Kazi Farms does not follow a standard auction process, and it does not establish any wrongdoing on Kazi Farms' part. In fact, our transparent SMS auctions have helped modernise the local egg market.
You reported:
“Generally, in an auction, sellers have the control of setting a base price. But in online egg auctions in Bangladesh, corporate entities inform the distributors of their quotes. The dealers then send back their offer prices, based on the quotes. This practice, termed unethical by experts, is a straight-up reversal of a generic auction process.”
Please note that in most auctions, the seller generally specifies a starting/opening price. Kazi Farms similarly sets a starting/opening price at our daily egg auctions. Egg customers then send in their price bids, and the final egg price is determined by whatever the customers bid, not by Kazi Farms. This is a standard auction process, and there is nothing unethical about this.
You reported:
“GM Saleh Uddin, a member of Bangladesh Competition Commission, said the large companies who have been manipulating the egg prices are being watched and the commission has already brought charges against some.”
Please note that Kazi Farms representatives appeared in front of the Commission as requested on Thursday 6th October, and gave them a large quantity of documents which they previously requested. It is therefore very premature for your report to imply on the very next working day, before the Commission has had a chance to review the submitted documents, that any manipulation of egg prices has taken place.
Please note that our auction process proves that Kazi Farms does not collaborate with other egg producers to set our price, as it shows that our prices are only decided by our customer bids. All over the world, establishing that prices of goods are determined by competitive auction proves that goods are being sold at fair market prices, and not distorted by collaboration or cartels.
Please note that thousands of egg farmers sell eggs every day in Bangladesh. The market for eggs is a competitive market. The market price changes from day to day, as supply and demand both fluctuate. In this kind of competitive market, it is not possible for anyone to sell eggs at a price higher than the market price. If any seller in a competitive market tries to sell at a price higher than the market price, the buyers will simply buy from someone else. Kazi Farms maintains that we are selling our eggs at a fair market price without any collusion or manipulation.
WHAT THE BDNEWS24.COM CORRESPONDENT SAYS
The report quoted Competition Commission Chairperson Mofizul Islam as saying in the Sept 26 hearing: “It’s tough for me to perceive your business policy. We find it astonishing. In an auction, the price is usually fixed based on the bid of the highest bidder. But it appears that what you’re doing is fixing the price by yourself at the end of an auction. This is weird.”
The word “weird” was used by the Competition Commission chief. It was not bdnews24.com’s remarks.
bdnews24.com also took comments made by a Kazi Farms official and published it in the report. The official said: “Our [Kazi Farms] market share is three percent at most. You can’t expect to manipulate a massive market with such small numbers, can you? Besides, you can’t blame us for the dealers and retailers who collect eggs at a higher rate from us to ensure their share of eggs to sell in the retail market."
Kazi Farms’s rejoinder contains similar comments.
It also claims the firm does not have the opportunity to control the price of any commodity with only 3 percent market share – the same thing the official said in the report.