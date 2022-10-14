In the story, bdnews24.com dove deep into the causes of the rising costs of eggs

Kazi Farms has issued a rejoinder to bdnews24.com’s story diving deep into the causes of the rising costs of eggs and how several actors have been responsible for steamrolling consumers with the price tags.

The story, titled “Exclusive: Farmers, marketers, corporate entities - the unholy trinity in cahoots gouging egg prices. Again” was published on Oct 7, 2022.

The bdnews24.com correspondent has stood by the report.

Kazi Farms said in the rejoinder:

Your report contained a number of inaccuracies to which we must respond and request you to publish in your respected online news portal,

You reported:

“A QUESTIONABLE AUCTION SYSTEM

Enter large corporate entities that took over major egg market shares in the last few years and the trends have changed significantly. Now distributors organise auctions of eggs, especially from large farms, online and companies like Kazi Farms, Paragon, Peoples Group and Diamond started controlling the bidding by flexing their financial muscle.”

Please note that Kazi Farms' share of the egg market is only about 3%. It is impossible for any company with only 3% market share to control the bidding or price of any commodity.

You reported:

"The so-called bidding process is so bizarre that during a hearing at Bangladesh Competition Commission last month, the omission's chairperson Md. Mofizul Islam termed the process ‘weird’.”

Please note that Kazi Farms' egg bidding process is a standard "price discovery auction", which is an internationally accepted means of selling agricultural products all over the world. Because the supply and demand of agricultural products varies from day to day, no one knows the price of any agricultural commodity beforehand, and so no one can set the price unilaterally. For example, the Global Dairy Trade auctions of New Zealand milk happens once every two weeks in a process very similar to our egg auctions. Kazi Farms pioneered selling eggs through transparent SMS auctions based on the Global Dairy Trade process in Bangladesh. So it may well be that some people consider our egg auction process unfamiliar and "weird". That does not mean that Kazi Farms does not follow a standard auction process, and it does not establish any wrongdoing on Kazi Farms' part. In fact, our transparent SMS auctions have helped modernise the local egg market.