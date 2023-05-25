Aramco will invest and develop Akkas gas field in the western Iraqi Anbar province, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement citing Abdel-Ghani.

The statement added that there was also an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia to invest in the Nebras project, "one of the most promising strategic projects in the petrochemical industries in Iraq and the region".

Abdel-Ghani made the announcement on the sidelines of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council currently held in the kingdom.