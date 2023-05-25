    বাংলা

    Saudi Aramco to develop 400 mcf per day Iraqi gas field: Iraq oil minister

    The leading energy producer will invest and develop Akkas gas field in the western Iraqi Anbar province

    Reuters
    Published : 25 May 2023, 02:05 PM
    Updated : 25 May 2023, 02:05 PM

    Saudi oil giant Aramco will develop a gas field in Iraq that could produce more than 400 million cubic feet of gas per day, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Thursday.

    Aramco will invest and develop Akkas gas field in the western Iraqi Anbar province, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement citing Abdel-Ghani.

    The statement added that there was also an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia to invest in the Nebras project, "one of the most promising strategic projects in the petrochemical industries in Iraq and the region".

    Abdel-Ghani made the announcement on the sidelines of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council currently held in the kingdom.

