LafargeHolcim appoints Iqbal Chowdhury as new CEO

Iqbal has previously been the chief financial officer and chief operating officer at the company.

Christof Hassig, chairman of LHBL, was quoted as saying: “I am delighted that Iqbal will be taking the helm of LHBL in Bangladesh. The Board believes that Iqbal is a great fit for the company and is well qualified to lead the business into the next phase as we continue to drive the change to become the leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company in Bangladesh”.

Prior to joining LHBL, Iqbal was CFO for Marico Bangladesh, where he spent 11 years. He also worked at Berger Paints and Avery Dennison. He obtained an MBA degree in Finance and was also a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries.