    বাংলা

    Britain's Next sees lower profit in 2023 as consumer outlook darkens

    Next trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a gauge of how British consumers are faring

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2023, 08:57 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2023, 08:57 AM

    British clothing retailer Next forecast lower profit in its 2023-24 year, reflecting uncertainty over whether consumers would keep spending during a recession and as the group's costs rise.

    Next trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a gauge of how British consumers are faring. It is the first major UK apparel retailer to report on Christmas trading.

    The group raised its pretax profit forecast for the current year which ends this month to 860 million pounds ($1 billion) from a forecast of 840 million pounds previously after full price sales rose a better than expected 4.8% in the nine weeks to Dec 30.

    But it said it was cautious in its outlook for the 2023-24 year, forecasting full price sales down 1.5% and pretax profit of 795 million pounds, down 7.6% on 2022-23.

    Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting pretax profit of 783 million pounds for 2023-24, according to Refinitiv data.

    Next said consumer demand in 2023 was likely to be dampened by inflation, particularly in energy, by rising mortgage costs as consumers' fixed interest rate deals expire, and by price rises in its own products.

    "On a more positive note, we expect employment to remain strong so are not anticipating a collapse in demand or any increase in bad debt over and above our current provisions," it said.

    Next said it expected cost price inflation on like-for-like goods to peak at around 8% in the Spring/Summer season, falling to no more than 6% in the second half.

    It said selling prices would be broadly in line with the increase in cost price inflation.

    Next also highlighted increases in UK operating costs, mainly as a result of wage inflation and energy costs.

    It said fourth quarter store sales were up 12.5% while online sales rose 0.2%, with both channels exceeding its expectations. It said it saw a dramatic boost to sales when the weather turned cold in December.

    The group has shown more resilience than most to the cost-of living crisis and is considered by analysts to be one of the best run retailers in Britain but its shares are still down 23% over the last year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019.
    Afghanistan's Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company
    It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed since taking power
    A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug 1, 2017.
    Standard Chartered becomes first foreign bank to trade bond futures in China
    The move comes as China steps up efforts to draw global investors amid months of foreign money outflows from its $20-trillion bond market
    Dell logos are seen at its headquarters in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur in this Sept 4, 2013 file photo.
    Dell looks to phase out Chinese chips by 2024
    This comes after the US added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 'major' Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist
    The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, US April 25, 2022.
    Job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles: Amazon CEO
    The cuts amount to 6% of Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce and represent a swift turn for a retailer that recently doubled its base pay ceiling

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher