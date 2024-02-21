London's BT Tower to become hotel after 275m stg sale

London's iconic BT Tower is set to become a hotel after the owner BT Group said it had agreed to sell the 177-metre building in the capital's West End to MCR Hotels for 275 million pounds ($347 million).

The tower, opened by Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1965, was London's tallest building for 16 years until the NatWest Tower in the City of London was built.

Its role in communications has diminished as fixed and mobile technology changes, and its microwave aerials were removed more than a decade ago as they were no longer needed to connect London to the rest of the country.