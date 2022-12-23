Huawei reaps more patent royalties than it pays out for second straight year

Huawei, known for its telecoms equipment and smartphones, signed or renewed over 20 patent licensing deals this year, said Steven Geiszler, the company's US chief intellectual property counsel. Among licensors announced Thursday were several automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche and BMW, that are seeking to add more communications technologies to their vehicles.

"By getting a return on our R&D investment, it allows us to re-invest and re-invent," Geiszler said, referring to research and development.

"Audi respects the intellectual property of third parties and is willing to take licences, if such licences are necessary and available to comply with the law," the German automaker said.

Other automakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Huawei also said it had extended its patent deal with its Finnish rival Nokia, which began booking licensing revenue from Huawei back in 2017 when the agreement was originally signed.