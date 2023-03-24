    বাংলা

    Consumer watchdog launches drive to monitor prices of essentials during Ramadan

    The authorities will conduct inspection drives throughout the Muslim holy month as part of the efforts to keep commodity prices in check

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2023, 11:11 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 11:11 AM

    The authorities have conducted an inspection drive at the kitchen market Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar as part of the efforts to keep prices of daily essentials in check during the month of Ramadan.

    The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection launched the initiative on Friday and found that the prices of most staple goods, such as rice, fish, meat and vegetables, remained unchanged after the recent hikes before Ramadan.

    Ahead of the drive, Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the consumer watchdog, said: “Prices of some vegetables typically rise at the start of Ramadan. We will monitor that. We will also check whether groceries and chicken meat are being sold at the prices fixed by the government.”

    The authorities found that the prices of some lentils, including chickpeas and Bengal gram, have fallen slightly. Fish traders who were caught without trading vouchers were also issued stern warnings, while traders of lemons and brinjals were fined.

    The government's decision to reduce the wholesale prices of broiler meat, however, had a meagre impact at the retail level.

    Broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 240-250, down from the Tk 260-270. The directorate instructed traders to keep prices within the Tk 240-250 range.

    The directorate said they visited seven places in Dhaka and will continue the efforts throughout the Muslim holy month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sugar prices may drop in early Ramadan, says commerce minister
    Sugar prices may drop in early Ramadan: minister
    Tipu Munshi expects that the media will play a responsible role when it comes to price control
    Do not know if the fatal Siddique Bazar building followed construction code: RAJUK director
    Do not know if Old Dhaka blast building followed code: RAJUK
    Locals said the building was 40 years old, but the owners were nowhere to be found
    Neelam river flows between Pakistan administered Kashmir and Indian administered Kashmir in Teetwal in north Kashmir's Kupwara district August 9, 2022.
    India leads world in cutting internet access for 5th year
    Out of 187 internet shutdowns globally recorded by Access Now, 84 took place in India, including 49 in Indian- administered Kashmir
    Fire service announces drive against buildings without safety certificate next week
    Drive against buildings without fire safety certificates next week
    The announcement comes after the death of two people in the Gulshan apartment building fire earlier this week

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain