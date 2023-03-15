    বাংলা

    US prosecutors probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

    The US Justice Department is probing the sudden demise of the bank, which was shuttered on Friday following a bank run, a source said, declining to be named

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2023, 01:56 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2023, 01:56 AM

    US prosecutors are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a source familiar with the matter, as scrutiny mounts over the firm's sudden collapse and regulators scramble to contain the fallout.

    The US Justice Department is probing the sudden demise of the bank, which was shuttered on Friday following a bank run, the source said, declining to be named as the inquiry is not public. The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a parallel investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the probes.

    Spokespeople for the SEC, SVB and the Justice Department declined to comment.

    The investigation is in early stages and may not result in allegations of wrongdoing or charges being filed, the source said. Officials are also examining stock sales by officers of SVB Financial Group, which owned the bank, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Sunday said in a statement the agency is particularly focused on monitoring for market stability and identifying and prosecuting any form of misconduct that might threaten investors during periods of volatility.

    The rapid demise of Silicon Valley Bank and the fall of Signature Bank have left regulators racing to contain risks to the rest of the sector. On Tuesday, ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on the US banking system to "negative" from "stable."

    SVB Financial Group and two top executives were sued this week by shareholders, who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit susceptible to a bank run.

    RELATED STORIES
    A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US, Mar 10, 2023.
    SVB's lightning collapse stuns banking industry
    SVB's plight could lead to a loss of confidence, tougher regulation and investor skepticism about the financial health of smaller banks
    Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, US, March 13, 2023.
    Global bank stock rout deepens as SVB collapse fans crisis fears
    Assurances from President Joe Biden and other policymakers did little to calm markets and prompted a rethink on the interest rate outlook
    The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015.
    Nvidia's plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if US tightens curbs
    Huawei was placed on the 'entity list' in 2019 amid fears it could spy on Americans and allegations it was stealing intellectual property and violating sanctions
    Destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo and UK flag is seen in this illustration taken Mar 13, 2023. REUTERS
    The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK
    The situation was urgent because SVB UK had lost almost half of its deposits in the 48 hours leading up to its rescue, a source said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher