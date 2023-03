US prosecutors probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

US prosecutors are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a source familiar with the matter, as scrutiny mounts over the firm's sudden collapse and regulators scramble to contain the fallout.

The US Justice Department is probing the sudden demise of the bank, which was shuttered on Friday following a bank run, the source said, declining to be named as the inquiry is not public. The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a parallel investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the probes.

Spokespeople for the SEC, SVB and the Justice Department declined to comment.

The investigation is in early stages and may not result in allegations of wrongdoing or charges being filed, the source said. Officials are also examining stock sales by officers of SVB Financial Group, which owned the bank, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.