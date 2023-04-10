    বাংলা

    Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks up local expansion

    Japan will consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved

    Reuters
    Published : 10 April 2023, 05:52 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 05:52 AM

    Japan will consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

    The remarks from Matsuno, the top government spokesperson, came shortly before Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Japan, where Altman said his company is "looking at opening an office".

    "We hope to ... build something great for Japanese people, make the models better for Japanese language and Japanese culture," Altman told reporters following his meeting with Kishida.

    Asked about Italy's temporary ban on ChatGPT - developed by Microsoft Corp backed OpenAI - Matsuno told a regular news conference that Japan is aware of other countries' actions.

    Japan will continue evaluating possibilities of introducing AI to reduce government workers' workload after assessing how to respond to concerns such as data breaches, Matsuno said.

    Following Italy's restriction of ChatGPT, which inspired other European countries to study such measures, OpenAI last week presented measures to remedy privacy breach concerns to the Italian regulator.

    In a blog post last week entitled "Our approach to AI safety", the San Francisco-based company said it was working to develop "nuanced policies against behaviour that represents a genuine risk to people."

    OpenAI CEO Altman said he told Japan's Kishida about "the upsides of this technology and how to mitigate the downsides" at the Monday meeting in Tokyo.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talk before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Mar 20, 2023.
    PM Kishida to visit Ukraine: Japan
    The Japanese prime minister will voice support and solidarity with Ukraine following the invasion by Russian forces more than a year ago
    Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Mar 20, 2023.
    Japan plans $75bn investment across Indo-Pacific
    The plan is seen as Tokyo's bid to forge stronger ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China's growing assertiveness there
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands at a joint news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan Mar 16, 2023.
    S Korea and Japan hail spring thaw amid missiles and weight of history
    Summit between South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan's Fumio Kishida highlighted how the two have been brought closer by North Korea's frequent missile launches among other things
    Office lighting is seen through windows of a high-rise office building in Tokyo Jul 31, 2014.
    Japan's workers get biggest pay rises in decades
    Japanese salaries are virtually unchanged since the late 1990s and now well behind the average for the OECD grouping of rich countries

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan