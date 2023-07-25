India's July edible oil imports to jump to record on stock building: dealers

India's July edible oil imports were set to jump to a record 1.86 million metric tonnes, nearly 60% more than normal, as refiners raised purchases to build stocks for festivals amid uncertainty over supplies from the Black Sea, dealers and cargo surveyors said on Tuesday.

Higher purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could help Malaysia and Indonesia bring down palm oil stocks and support benchmark futures FCPOc3, trading near their highest level in 4-1/2 months.

It would also support soyoil futures BOc1 and help key sunflower oil-producing Black Sea countries in reducing inventories.

Around 1.5 million tonnes of edible oils were discharged at various Indian ports in the first 24 days of July and another 386,000 tonnes are expected to be discharged in the remaining seven days, for a total of 1.86 million tonnes, according to average estimates from the dealers and cargo surveyors.