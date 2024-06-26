Home +
June 26, 2024

Bosch weighs offer for appliance maker Whirlpool, sources say

Bosch has been talking to potential advisers about the possibility of making an offer for Whirlpool

Bosch weighs offer for Whirlpool
A view shows a sign of the German company BOSCH during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon

Reuter

Published : 26 Jun 2024, 09:41 PM

Updated : 26 Jun 2024, 09:41 PM

