Bangladesh fears gas supply disruption from LNG terminal as storm looms

The disruption is expected to affect gas supply throughout the country, the government warns

The government has warned of disruption of gas supply to entire Bangladesh with the floating LNG terminal in the sea expected to be affected by a storm forming over the Bay of Bengal.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division in a statement on Friday night, apologising in advance for possible inconvenience.

The storm system, currently a depression, is likely to turn into a severe cyclone and hit the coasts of Bangladesh and India by Sunday evening, meteorologists have forecast.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division said the bad weather may affect supply and gas pressure is likely to be low in different places.

On Thursday, Bangladesh consumed 3,096 million cubic feet of gas via pipeline, including 1,077 million cubic feet of LNG.