India curbed rice exports after rise in shipments lifts local prices

India's overall monsoon rains so far in the season that began on June 1 are 5% above average. Still, rains over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand were patchy, with rainfall deficit as high as around 45%.

India's weather office defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 cm (34 inches) for the season.

The country's rice production could fall by as much as 12 million tonnes in the worst-case scenario, said Pandey, adding "Yields could be lower in some areas due to lower rains but in terms of overall availability and supplies, we do not have any problem at all."

Last year, India's summer-sown rice output, which accounts for more than 80% of the country's total production, was 111.8 million tonnes.

India's rice exports in the first eight months of 2022 rose to 15.25 million tonnes from 14.5 million tonnes a year ago.

The area under India's summer-sown rice dropped by 3.8 million hectares this year, Pandey said.

After India's decision to curb rice exports shares in Indian rice exporters such as LT Foods, GRM Overseas, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Kohinoor Foods and KRBL fell up to 5% on Friday.

India in May banned wheat exports after overseas shipments surged due to a rally in global prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - the two key wheat suppliers.

Unlike wheat, rice was so far not impacted by any major shortfall in supplies or the war in the Black Sea region.