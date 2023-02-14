India's HAL in talks on Tejas fighter jet exports, faces Malaysia setback

India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is in talks with at least four countries to sell its light-combat aircraft, though it faces an uphill battle to win the contract in Malaysia, the company's top executive said on Tuesday.

Malaysia has shortlisted the Tejas light fighter jet for an order of around 16 planes, and Argentina, Egypt and Botswana have also expressed interest, HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan told reporters at a conference during Aero India, the country's biggest aviation event.

He said in Malaysia there had been a "slight setback" amid stiff competition with a Korean rival.

"We have not received anything in black and white, but we are hearing that Koreans will get the order," Ananthakrishnan said. "Notwithstanding that, still we are making out attempts to push through our product."